Sub-Zero: the 2026 Dodge Charger comes in “frozen attitude”

Some colors just sit there. Sub-Zero has opinions. Dodge has added a new exterior paint option to the 2026 Charger lineup, and in true Dodge fashion, it comes with a manifesto. Sub-Zero is technically a blue-gray solid finish, almost restrained, until the sun hits it. Then the cold blue undertone kicks in like a “second personality” you weren’t warned about. Moody in the shade, electric in direct light.

The new color is available across the entire 2026 Charger range, which means it works whether you’re ordering the Charger R/T with the SIXPACK 420-hp inline-six, the Scat Pack packing 550 HP from the same architecture, or the full-send Charger Daytona Scat Pack with its 670-hp electric powertrain.

CEO Matt McAlear described Sub-Zero as “an icy paint to match their all-wheel-drive muscle car”. And while that sentence walks the fine line between brand poetry and product brochure, he’s not wrong. There’s a coherence to it. The Charger has always been about contrast: new tech wrapped in old-school attitude. A blue that can’t make up its mind between subtle and aggressive fits right in.

Sub-Zero joins a 10-color exterior palette that already includes crowd-pleasers like Bludicrous, Destroyer Grey, and the self-explanatory White Knuckle. It also slots into a growing personalization ecosystem that now includes Fratzog dual stripes with red accents, Satin Black hood graphics for SIXPACK models, a gloss black hood for the Daytona Scat Pack, and a catalog of Mopar accessories for those who consider “stock” a four-letter word. The new shade is available to order now at a recommended price of $795.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Charger isn’t just collecting colors. North American Car of the Year. Detroit Free Press Car of the Year. Detroit News Vehicle of the Year. TopGear.com‘s US Car of the Year. At some point, the trophy shelf starts looking as loaded as the spec sheet.

Dodge is clearly in no hurry to stop customizing, expanding, or winning things. Sub-Zero is just the latest proof that the brotherhood is very much still open for business.