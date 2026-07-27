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Steve Winwood’s 1973 Dino 246 GTS might break Pebble Beach

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
July 27, 2026
Steve Winwood’s rare 1973 Dino 246 GTS “Chair and Flares” hits Gooding & Company’s 2026 Pebble Beach auction.
Steve Winwood’s 1973 Dino 246 GTS

When Enzo Ferrari decided to keep the Prancing Horse badge far away from the Dino 246 GTS, he was not trying to build a budget bargain for people who could not afford a proper V12. He was executing a calculated maneuver: testing mid-engine layouts without diluting Maranello’s holy reputation.

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Fast forward to mid-August 2026, and one of the finest results of that corporate anxiety, a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS “Chair and Flares” (chassis 06698) once owned by British rock legend Steve Winwood is set to hit the auction block at Gooding & Company during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Steve Winwood’s 1973 Dino 246 GTS

Behind the driver sits a mid-mounted 2.4-liter V6 breathing through triple dual-choke carburetors, churning out 195 HP at a screaming 7,600 rpm. Sure, today’s commuter cars might match that output on paper, but good luck finding roughly 2,425 lbs of dry weight on any modern showroom floor. Backed by a rigid tubular steel spaceframe chassis and tuned suspension, this lightweight setup delivers a zero-to-62 mph sprint in 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 146 mph. More importantly, it turns twisty backroads into an absolute masterclass in balance, proving that agility beats raw spec-sheet posturing every single time.

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Debuted at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show as the open-top evolution of the GT coupé, Pininfarina’s sculpted bodywork added removable targa-top freedom to proportions so gorgeous they still heavily influence Maranello’s modern design language. Add the desirable “Chair and Flares” factory option, featuring Daytona-style seats and flared wheel arches, and you get the ultimate expression of 1970s motoring swagger.

The fact that two-time Grammy winner Steve Winwood (of Traffic, Blind Faith, and The Spencer Davis Group fame) once held the keys only elevates this 1-of-1,200-plus Dino 246 GTS from an exceptional sports car to a rolling piece of cultural history.

Steve Winwood’s 1973 Dino 246 GTS

Purists may still debate whether a car lacking a Cavallino badge on its nose qualifies as a “true” Ferrari, but as bidders line up on the manicured lawns of Pebble Beach, the market will inevitably disagree.

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