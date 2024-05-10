Stellantis workers in the US vote to strike over safety issues

Workers at Stellantis’ Warren plant have expressed their willingness to go on strike, if necessary, to protect their health and safety on the job. The confirmation comes from representatives of the United Auto Workers.

Workers at the Stellantis plant in Warren voted in favor of a strike

In announcing that Stellantis workers would vote to authorize a strike, last week the UAW listed a number of concerns that included flooding, lack of personal protective equipment, problems with fans, fuel leaks, and a lack of general sanitation. The union also said it was concerned about the use of outside contractors at the plant. The union said workers have the ability to strike under the union’s national collective bargaining agreement with the automaker.

The Stellantis Warren Stamping plant produces hoods, tailgates, fenders, body panels, and other components used in the Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler, and Wagoneer, as well as Ram pickups. Last week, the union warned that any work stoppage at the plant could have an impact on the operations of more than half a dozen other facilities.

“While members of UAW Local 869 at the Stamping Plant in Warren, Michigan have voted to authorize a strike, discussions between the company and the UAW are ongoing and employees are still working,” the automaker said in a statement emailed by spokesperson Jodi Tinson. “Stellantis remains committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees and resolving the matter without work disruptions.” We will see what the workers and Stellantis decide to do about this issue in the coming days.