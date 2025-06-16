Stellantis with an INSPIRE project in collaboration with ASSIST Asia to build a future-ready workforce

Project INSPIRE is a CSR initiative by Stellantis India, in collaboration with Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation (ASSIST) Asia, focused on technical skill development in green and advanced technologies

Chennai, May 29th, 2025: Stellantis India, in collaboration with ASSIST Asia, today launched Project INSPIRE, a landmark Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on bridging the skills gap in India’s evolving mobility and manufacturing sectors. The launch event was held at NITTTR Chennai, bringing together representatives from academia, industry, and government to mark the start of this impactful project. This initiative aligns with the Tamil Nadu government’s vision to continue establishing the region as a hub of strong engineering resources across all levels, fostering technical expertise and innovation to drive sustainable industrial growth.

The first phase of training under Project INSPIRE began on May 26th, 2025, at NITTTR Chennai, setting the tone for a year-long implementation that will also extend to Pune. The program is aligned with national priorities such as Viksit Bharat 2047 and Industry 4.0, and is designed to prepare India’s youth for opportunities in sustainable and technology-driven sectors.

“At Stellantis, we believe upskilling is key to empowering individuals with the future-ready skillsets needed to succeed in today’s rapidly changing industry. Through Project INSPIRE, we are equipping youth with the skills essential to thrive in the evolving fields of electric mobility, automation, and sustainability. By aligning with national priorities like Viksit Bharat 2047 and Industry 4.0, this initiative bridges the gap between education and employment, while also supporting the automotive industry in its transition to a greener, more digital future. We are grateful for the partnership of ASSIST Asia and NITTTR Chennai, whose collaboration is integral to the success of this project”, said Mr. Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India.

Project INSPIRE—short for Integrating Sustainability, Progress, Innovation, Readiness, and Employability—will directly benefit 2,500 students from ITIs and vocational institutions through practical training in Electric Vehicle systems, Advanced Mechatronics, and Robotics, while also certifying 200 Master Trainers to ensure long-term program sustainability. The initiative is designed not only to deliver technical training but also to strengthen employability through modules on green skills, digital and financial literacy, health and safety, and job readiness.

With an emphasis on impact, the project aims to place 75% of students in internships or jobs, achieve 30% female participation, and boost entry-level salaries by 20%. Additionally, it targets an 85% course completion rate and aims to enhance the capacities of 10 technical institutions by linking them more closely with industry.

“ASSIST is proud to partner with Stellantis India on Project INSPIRE, which addresses the critical need for hands-on, industry-relevant training in India’s rapidly evolving automotive sector. This initiative goes beyond traditional education by providing young people with the skills required for emerging technologies such as electric mobility, robotics, and mechatronics. By equipping the workforce with future-ready skills, we are not only empowering youth but also ensuring that the automotive industry has the talent it needs to navigate its transformation. We look forward to seeing this partnership drive long-term impact, foster job creation, and contribute to a more sustainable, skilled economy,” said Mr. Karunakaran K, Country Head, ASSIST Asia.

Chennai and Pune were strategically chosen due to their strong automotive presence and existing technical education ecosystems. These locations provide fertile ground for aligning curriculum with real-world job demands and strengthening the connection between education and employment.

The launch event at NITTTR Chennai served as a significant milestone, convening educators, policymakers, and private sector leaders to celebrate the start of this initiative that will strengthen India’s technical education landscape.

Stellantis’ Commitment to Advancing Education in Tamil Nadu

In addition to Project INSPIRE, Stellantis India has carried out several educational initiatives across Tamil Nadu. These past activities include upgrading school infrastructure near the Thiruvallur plant with STEM labs and improved facilities benefiting over 1,500 students; fostering innovation and skill development through collaborations with institutions like NIT Tiruchirappalli; and enhancing faculty capabilities through partnerships such as the Naan Mudhalvan program, which impacted more than 10,000 students. These initiatives reinforce Stellantis’ strategic focus on strengthening educational ecosystems and contributing to regional development priorities.