Stellantis wins Smart Customer Award 2025 with a pioneering generative artificial intelligence solution in the automotive industry

The company is the only automaker to receive an award in this year’s edition in the Artificial Intelligence Applied to Customer Experience category. Launched in 2024, the feature is already available in the latest models of the Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Citroën brands

Stellantis SMART CUSTOMER Awards 2025 in Latin America

São Paulo, June 5, 2025 – Stellantis won the SMART CUSTOMER Awards 2025, one of the largest events dedicated to Customer Experience (CX) in Latin America, in the Gold category for Artificial Intelligence Applied to Customer Experience. The award highlights the company’s innovation with the development of a unique generative AI-based image recognition solution on WhatsApp that enables drivers to answer questions quickly, conveniently and efficiently.

Stellantis is the only automaker to receive an award in this year’s edition

The only automaker to receive an award in this year’s edition, Stellantis consolidates its position as a pioneer in the use of generative artificial intelligence applied to customer relationships in the automotive industry, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, digital transformation and excellence in consumer experience. The ceremony, which brought together 1,500 CX executives and experts from diverse industries, was held yesterday, June 4, at the Frei Caneca Convention Center in São Paulo.

“Winning this award is recognition of how we use technology to transform our customers’ experience. We are constantly investing in digital solutions that make the journey easier and more efficient. This generative artificial intelligence feature, which allows us to recognize dashboard signals from images, is another step in our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and service excellence. It is a pioneering solution in the automotive industry, developed with the reliability that is the hallmark of Stellantis brands. I would like to thank the entire team, especially the Customer Care team, which has been dedicated to implementing the tool and ensuring the quality of our customer service on a daily basis,” said Maiara Castro, Vice President of Quality for South America.

Award-winning innovation

The award-winning solution was developed in collaboration with Blip, a leading conversational intelligence platform, and allows drivers to ask questions about their vehicles easily, quickly and intuitively, directly through each Stellantis brand’s official WhatsApp app. To do so, customers simply log into the automaker’s channel, select the car model, and send an image, voice message, or SMS with their question. The digital assistant, managed by Blip AI Agent, automatically interprets the content and provides an immediate response, without the need for human intervention.

Created to resolve a recurring request from drivers, the tool eliminates the need to consult manuals or contact the call center. With the support of generative artificial intelligence and image recognition technology, it is now possible to clarify doubts instantly, conveniently and efficiently, directly via WhatsApp. Among the most widely used functions is the identification of dashboard signs, which can be done simply by sending a photo through the app.

The feature is part of Stellantis’ digital ecosystem, which currently accounts for more than 70 percent of customer interactions via WhatsApp. The expectation is that it will become a standard in the post-sales journey, strengthening Stellantis’ leadership in connected experiences.

Launched in October 2024, the feature is already available on the latest models of the Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Citroën brands, with an extension planned to the entire fleet. Results demonstrate the success of the innovation: 80 percent of requests were resolved without the assistance of an operator, with a response accuracy of 84.2 percent and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86.8 percent, demonstrating a high level of user satisfaction.