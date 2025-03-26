Stellantis will pay up to $72,000 to workers in the US for their resignations

Stellantis, the automotive giant, is offering significant financial incentives to its employees in the United States to encourage voluntary resignations. This strategic move aims to optimize the workforce at about 20 facilities, including plants and warehouses, where the company recently announced plans to reduce staff.

Stellantis, financial incentives for U.S. employees

Stellantis, the automotive industry giant, is offering significant financial incentives to its employees in the United States to encourage voluntary resignation. I had recently covered this in another article; it is a strategic move aimed at optimizing the workforce at some 20 plants, including those in Toledo and Detroit, where the company recently announced plans to reduce staff.

The offer includes a maximum payment of $72,000 for employees who choose to leave the company. To be eligible for this incentive, workers must have at least one year of seniority with Stellantis. However, the exact amount of payment varies based on length of service, with longtime employees eligible for the maximum compensation.

U.S. corporate reorganization

This initiative by Stellantis is part of a corporate reorganization aimed at improving the group’s efficiency and competitiveness in the U.S. automotive market. The company is seeking to balance its workforce with production needs while offering an economic opportunity to employees who wish to pursue new career paths.

As I mentioned, the offer includes a maximum payment of $72,000 for employees who choose to leave the company. However, the exact amount of the payment varies based on seniority, with long-time employees eligible for the maximum compensation. Specifically, employees with less than 15 years of experience will receive up to $50,000. In addition, Stellantis is offering a $50,000 incentive to workers hired before November 2007 and eligible for retirement with full benefits.

Workers have until May 8 to accept the offer, but not everyone is convinced it is the right move. This move by Stellantis part of a corporate reorganization aimed at improving the group’s efficiency and competitiveness in the U.S. automotive market. The company is seeking to balance its workforce with production needs while providing an economic opportunity for employees who wish to pursue new career paths.