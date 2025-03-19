Stellantis will participate in the SAE International WCX World Congress Experience

Stellantis will be among the protagonists of the SAE International WCX World Congress Experience. The largest automotive engineering conference in North America returns to Detroit from April 8 to 10. This year’s event will be held for the first time in conjunction with three of North America’s major manufacturing industry events: SME RAPID + TCT, Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) presented by America Makes, and SME AeroDef Manufacturing. This unique combination will create a one-of-a-kind platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences on advanced manufacturing technologies.

A particularly notable aspect of the event will be the participation of Stellantis, a true global leader in the automotive sector. Ralph Gilles, Chief Design Officer of Stellantis, will play a central role, taking part in a special roundtable dedicated to automotive design.

During this meeting, Gilles will address fundamental issues, including the important balance between customer loyalty, business needs and goals, and the growing need to comply with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. A unique opportunity to explore how design and innovation can respond to the challenges of the global automotive market.

The WCX conference will also attract many other important industry experts, including: Jack Weast of Intel Automotive, who will illustrate his perspective on the rapid pace of innovation in the Chinese automotive industry; and John Absmeier of Woven by Toyota, who will discuss the fundamental role of software and artificial intelligence in the future of accident-free transportation.