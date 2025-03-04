Stellantis welcomes the EU statements on the automotive industry

Stellantis has expressed its approval of the announcements made yesterday by European Commission President von der Leyen following the second meeting of the strategic dialogue on the future of the European automotive industry. The automotive group released a statement detailing their response to these developments.

“We praise the commitment, proactivity and pragmatism of all participating Commissioners and Executive Vice-Presidents, particularly Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné and Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, during the process.”

Stellantis applauds the statements made yesterday by Commission President von der Leyen

“We share the importance given to innovation, particularly in software and autonomous driving. Innovation is at the center of Stellantis’ strategy, as recently illustrated by our partnership with Mistral AI. As highlighted by ACEA, the flexibility introduced regarding CO2 targets, with an extended compliance period, is a significant first step in the right direction to preserve the competitiveness of our sector, while remaining faithful to the objectives and committed to electrification,” the statement reads.

This issue has been discussed for some time, especially regarding the electric transition, which is increasingly concerning automakers: “It is now important that the proposed targeted amendment is quickly transformed into law. This initiative, along with further targeted purchase support and tax incentives, cheaper energy, and investments in charging infrastructure, can be a real accelerator on the launch ramp towards electrification.”

“We also share the Commission’s commitment to evaluating the possibility of providing direct support to EU battery manufacturers. Creating European champions in critical sectors such as electric batteries, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data, and ensuring access to essential raw materials, is the backbone of a strong, competitive and independent European automotive industry. In the coming weeks and months, we look forward to continuing the constructive dialogue and exploring ways to give customers greater freedom of choice among various product options, while pursuing the green transition,” concludes the statement.