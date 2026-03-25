Stellantis walks into New York Auto Show with a very “loud” message

Stellantis shows up at the 2026 New York International Auto Show with what can only be described as a controlled explosion of product. No single-powertrain gospel this time, no grand electrification manifesto. Just an unapologetic spread of everything the group makes. Gas-powered bruisers, electrified crossovers, a minivan with off-road aspirations, and a Fiat co-signed by Giorgio Armani. All sharing the same floor at the Jacob Javits Center.

The emotional anchor of the entire show is the return of the Ram 1500 SRT TRX. It’s back for 2027 with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI HELLCAT V8 producing 777 HP and 680 lb-ft of torque, which is roughly the output of a small power station and the subtlety of a foghorn. The TRX was never just a performance number. Its return is a deliberate statement in an industry that keeps insisting the future is silent and sensible.

Ram doesn’t stop there. The 2027 Power Wagon arrives with a Cummins High-Output 6.7-liter turbodiesel delivering 430 HP and a frankly absurd 1,075 lb-ft of torque, and the new ProMaster City finally gives small-business owners a properly sized commercial van that doesn’t require a commercial driver’s license to park.

On the Chrysler front, the 2027 Pacifica gets its world debut in New York. A significant moment for a vehicle that has quietly defined the modern minivan segment for decades. The Stow ‘n Go seating system remains the centerpiece, and Chrysler is apparently turning it into a live interactive challenge at the show, which sounds equal parts useful and slightly desperate.

The Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept, however, is the real conversation starter: a lifted, AWD, camp-ready interpretation of a family hauler that suggests Chrysler is serious about expanding the Pacifica’s appeal well beyond school runs.

Dodge leans predictably into its heritage. The 2026 Durango America 250 Special Edition ties the SUV to the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations, while the Charger lineup, with 420 hp in R/T trim and 550 HP in Scat Pack configuration, keeps making the case that internal combustion still has plenty to say.

Jeep marks its 85th anniversary with a range that runs from the more efficient 2026 Cherokee to the all-electric Recon, which posts 650 HP and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds.

Alfa Romeo‘s refreshed Tonale brings a 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo with standard AWD to the premium compact segment, while Fiat closes the loop with the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition.