Stellantis unveils the first results from the Circular Auto Parts Vehicle Dismantling Center

Just a few months after its inauguration, Stellantis’ Circular AutoPeças Vehicle Dismantling Center can already report encouraging early results. During its first 100 days of operation, which began in August, the facility dismantled 370 vehicles, averaging around 125 units per month. In doing so, it turned end-of-life or damaged cars into a tangible resource for the spare parts market.

The process has generated more than 6,000 used components ready for sale. Over 1,600 parts have already found new owners through both physical and digital channels, including multi-brand spare parts. This performance highlights growing demand for certified and traceable solutions. Digital sales have played a central role. Around 66 percent of total sales came through the official Circular AutoPeças store on Mercado Livre, while the remaining 34 percent were completed directly at the Osasco facility in the state of São Paulo. At the same time, the center has built a solid inventory, with more than 4,000 parts currently available.

Stellantis Circular AutoPeças shows strong early results in vehicle dismantling

Beyond commercial results, the project has clearly strengthened Stellantis’ online presence and customer engagement. In just over three months, the initiative recorded more than 6,500 interactions on Google. The Mercado Livre store has surpassed 6,000 followers, while the official Instagram profile has already exceeded 21,000 followers. These figures confirm growing interest in the circular economy model applied to the automotive sector.

For Stellantis, these results fully align with its broader decarbonization and sustainability strategy. Circular AutoPeças represents the first structured facility in South America dedicated to the systematic reuse of end-of-life vehicles. The goal is to turn an environmental challenge into a concrete industrial and economic opportunity.

According to Paulo Solti, Senior Vice President of Parts and Services for South America, the initial results prove that the circular economy can become a true value driver. In just a few months, he explains, the project has successfully combined operational efficiency, the availability of certified parts, and tangible environmental benefits. At the same time, it has expanded customer access to controlled-origin components and strengthened the group’s digital footprint.

Circular AutoPeças shows how Stellantis is scaling vehicle recycling

From an environmental perspective, the impact is already measurable. During the first 100 days, the center recycled 246 tons of steel and aluminum, reused 16 tons of plastic, and recovered 1 ton of copper. Alexandre Aquino, Vice President of Circular Economy for South America, emphasizes that 100 percent of the materials from dismantled vehicles are now recovered or reused, including fluids, oils, and fuels.

The industrial process adopted by the facility follows strict and regulated procedures. Technicians dismantle each vehicle according to protocols that ensure environmentally responsible disposal of components. Each part then undergoes individual assessment and is directed either toward reuse, remanufacturing, or recycling. Suitable components are washed with biodegradable products, identified, and tracked through official labels issued by Detran, in full compliance with regulations.

Finally, each vehicle generates a complete dismantling record, with full traceability for up to 49 component groups. This system guarantees transparency, quality, and safety throughout the entire supply chain. In the coming months, Stellantis also plans to launch a dedicated e-commerce platform. The aim is to further expand access to certified spare parts and give additional momentum to a model that, based on early numbers, already appears to be on the right path.