Stellantis under investigation in the U.S. for misleading ‘Made in USA’ ads

The Stellantis Group is once again under investigation in the United States following a series of advertisements that appeared after Donald Trump‘s tariff announcements and highlighted the American identity of vehicles produced by the group’s brands: Ram, Jeep, and Dodge. The campaign launched in early April was meant to promote new discounts on the company’s models in the United States. We should recall that Stellantis is trying in every way to boost its car sales in America after yet another decline in registrations recorded during the first quarter of 2025.

Some recent Stellantis advertisements in the USA are causing controversy

The problem is that all these advertisements emphasize the American-made nature of the advertised vehicles, which has raised red flags for TINA, a non-profit organization (Truth in Advertising) that reports on advertisements that allegedly spread completely or partially false information.

The organization has raised doubts about cars promoted as “Made in USA,” arguing that although they are sold as such, they contain numerous components from abroad. The Federal Trade Commission stipulates that products declared as made in the United States must be built entirely or almost entirely within the country.

This case is reminiscent of what happened to DR Automobiles in June 2024, when the company was fined 6 million euros by AGCOM for misleading advertising, as its vehicles were erroneously presented as “Made in Italy.” In Stellantis’ case, although not fined, the company has decided to withdraw its advertising campaign, announcing its intention to revise it to avoid misunderstandings and ensure greater clarity for consumers.

In any case, since the group has withdrawn its advertisements, there should be no repercussions. Meanwhile, the hope is that the innovations introduced and the discounts offered can finally improve things for the company in North America, both in terms of deliveries and market share.