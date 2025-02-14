Stellantis, UAW union gets tough: “Time to make them honor the deals”

After months of pressure and mobilization, United Auto Workers (UAW) members succeeded in obtaining a concrete commitment from Stellantis to honor the promises made during the 2023 contract negotiations. The company will therefore continue to invest billions in the American automotive industry, keeping its word to workers.

When the union asked for guarantees on investments and production, many believed it would be impossible to obtain them. But this result wasn’t the product of luck or a spontaneous concession from the company. It was the result of workers’ determination, who went on strike and fought, essentially forcing Stellantis to put their commitments in writing.

The UAW union got what it asked for from Stellantis, but the battle isn’t over yet

Getting an agreement into a contract “is only half the battle,” says union leader Shawn Fain. The other half is ensuring the company respects every single clause and doesn’t go back on its word as soon as attention shifts elsewhere. This is why the UAW, since last fall, had understood that it was necessary to confront former CEO Carlos Tavares, who was considered “an obstacle to worker protection.”

An official union statement reads: “We knew what needed to be done and we didn’t hesitate: we mobilized, made our voice heard, and got him removed, paving the way to hold Stellantis accountable.”

Despite the victory in these negotiations with Stellantis, the journey isn’t over. Many UAW workers are still struggling due to corporate decisions made under Tavares‘ management. Thousands of jobs were lost at facilities like Warren Truck, leaving much work to be done to repair the damage caused by the previous leadership. This year, Stellantis will need to rebuild trust with workers, dealers, and customers.

The UAW believes that targeted tariff action could be an effective tool to protect jobs in the States and prevent companies like Stellantis from moving production offshore. Smart trade policies would be necessary, designed to support workers rather than enrich large multinational corporations and the ultra-wealthy. A “common sense” trade policy could offer Stellantis and other companies real incentives to invest in the communities that have made them profitable for over a century.

The union also obtained from Stellantis the reopening of the Belvidere plant, although it will be delayed. This plant will be reopened by 2027, where a new midsize pickup will be produced, probably under the RAM brand. The “Keep the Promise” campaign taught a fundamental lesson: a contract is only as strong as workers’ willingness to enforce it.