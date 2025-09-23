Stellantis tops 1.65 million registrations in EU30 by August 2025

With more than 1,651,000 registrations since the start of 2025, Stellantis has consolidated its position as the second-largest automaker in the EU30 market, holding a 16.7% share. August marked strong growth in the hybrid segment, with a 4.9-point increase compared to the same month in 2024. In the first eight months of the year, the group leads the sector with a 15.6% share (+4.1 points).

Stellantis surpasses 1.65 million registrations in EU30, strengthening No. 2 position with 16.7% market share

Stellantis thus confirms its solidity in Europe, closing the first eight months of the year as a key player in the HEV segment, where it exceeded 18% market share both in August and year-to-date. Among the standout performances is Peugeot, which climbed seven positions compared to last year.

Important results also come from the commercial vehicle business. Stellantis Pro One leads the LCV market in both August and year-to-date, with a 29.5% share, despite a 10% decline in the overall sector. The brand is also the European leader in electric LCVs, holding the top spot in seven G10 countries.

In France, Stellantis led the market in August and year-to-date, with a 29.5% share and leadership across all segments: passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and BEVs. Three models ranked in the top 5 best-sellers (Peugeot 208 second, Citroën C3 fourth, and Peugeot 2008 fifth), while two ranked in the top 5 battery electric vehicles (Citroën ë-C3 second and Peugeot e-208 fifth). Alfa Romeo also recorded a 55% increase in the premium segment.

In Italy, the group maintained first place with a 29.8% share. Fiat was the best-selling brand thanks to the Panda Hybrid, the overall market leader. The Jeep Avenger dominated the SUV segment both in August and year-to-date, while the Fiat Grande Panda led the B-BEV segment in August.

Strong results were also seen in Portugal, where Stellantis led across all segments, with a 29% increase in BEV sales for the month. In Spain, the group ranked first in both the electric vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, with Peugeot and Opel continuing to expand.

In Germany and the UK, the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa remained the best-selling B-segment hatchback both in August and year-to-date. In the UK, Stellantis Pro One also led the small van market, with the Vauxhall Combo topping sales in August and the Citroën Berlingo leading year-to-date. Significant results came from Austria, where Stellantis Pro One led the LCV market with a 28.9% share and overall sales growth of 40% year-over-year.

“Surpassing 1.65 million registrations by August is a result that demonstrates the group’s strength,” said Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer of Stellantis. “We are particularly pleased with our leadership in commercial vehicles, which have always been a strong point, and with our growth in hybrids, a strategic segment driven by models such as the Citroën C3, Fiat Grande Panda, and Opel Frontera.”

He added: “A special acknowledgment goes to the markets that recorded the most significant growth, such as Austria, Belgium, Italy, and Poland, which delivered outstanding performances last month.”