Stellantis to reward dealers for pushing electric vehicle sales

It had already been announced a few weeks ago, but during the Brussels Motor Show, Jean Philippe Imparato, COO of Stellantis, provided more details about the new strategy to sell more electric cars in 2025. The company is considering rewarding dealers who manage to sell more battery-powered vehicles, as it will be crucial to comply with the new CO2 emission limits established by the European Union, effective from January 1, 2025.

Stellantis creates dealer incentive program to sell more electric cars

As reported by Automobilwoche, Imparato explained: “In 2025, we need to sell many more electric cars to meet the limits. Only 12% of our sales in Europe represented electric vehicles in 2024, but this year we need to reach at least 21% to avoid heavy fines from the European Commission.” Leapmotor, Stellantis’ Chinese partner, is also helping with this issue, as their competitively priced electric cars, such as the T03 and the C10 SUV with range extender, will help meet the new EU limits.

To achieve this goal, electric car prices won’t be reduced, but an incentive system for dealers will be introduced. Imparato didn’t go into specifics about how this “rewards program” would work, explaining: “Dealers will be able to earn about double compared to selling a combustion vehicle. The principle is clear: you support me, and I support you.”

Compared to the competition, Stellantis is using a different approach. While other manufacturers try to cut electric car prices to sell more, raising prices of combustion engines, the Italian-French automotive group has expressed opposition to this practice: “We won’t panic over price cuts from other manufacturers,” Imparato stated. “Our goal is to put electric cars at the same level as combustion engine cars. However, some markets still need time and we’re not in a hurry.”

Regarding government incentives, Imparato added: “They’re not necessary. What’s important now is having a dense charging network, quick vehicle charging times, and accessible electricity costs. If governments can solve these problems, electric cars will start selling well.” Finally, he added: “It’s not manufacturers or authorities who should impose decisions on consumers, but consumers themselves who should make them.”