Stellantis to rejoin ACEA following Tavares’ resignation

Following Carlos Tavares’ resignation, Stellantis has decided to rejoin the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). According to industry sources, the automotive group plans to reintegrate into the lobbying organization by the end of this year. For now, the company has not yet officially confirmed this information. ACEA, which plays a fundamental role in representing European automotive sector interests, includes among its members major German manufacturers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, as well as competitor Renault, which has long been part of this important industrial alliance.

In summer 2022, Carlos Tavares personally led a campaign to leave the Brussels-based association, accusing it of having too little political influence. In particular, ACEA had failed to prevent the ban on new combustion engine cars in the EU from 2035. Tavares had then advocated for a completely technology-neutral approach.

Stellantis’ decision to rejoin ACEA immediately after Tavares’s resignation suggests a significant strategic shift: rather than facing the transition to electric vehicles alone, the company might opt for collaboration with other European brands, especially in a sector where some competitors have already made considerable progress. Currently, Stellantis must contend with strong competition from Chinese and American brands, which have advantages in terms of price, range, and large-scale production capacity, crucial aspects for competitiveness in the global market.

Tavares reduced costs with a firm hand within the Stellantis group, which includes 14 brands, seeking to improve efficiency, but this year he had to cut profit expectations after fewer Jeeps and Dodges were sold, particularly in the United States. Initially, his contract was supposed to expire in 2026, but due to disagreements, the former CEO resigned, which was immediately accepted by the company’s board of directors. The search for a successor is currently underway. A decision should be made in the coming months, certainly by the first half of 2025.