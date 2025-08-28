Stellantis to invest over $41 million to build an advanced Mopar parts distribution center in Georgia

New 422,000-square-foot facility to support approximately 90 UAW-represented jobs with faster, more streamlined parts distribution and advanced automation. Innovative AutoStore fully automated storage and retrieval system will improve efficiency and reduce order wait times by turning over stock faster. Announcement follows recent launch of new facility in East Fishkill, New York, and commitment to create a Metro Detroit Mopar Megahub. Stellantis’ recent investments reach nearly $500 million to strengthen its North American parts distribution network

August 27, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Stellantis announces a more than $41 million investment in a new Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Forsyth, Georgia. Located about 60 miles south of Atlanta, the nearly 422,000-square-foot facility will further strengthen the company’s U.S. parts distribution network, supporting faster, more efficient service for dealers and customers of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo and FIAT brands throughout the Southeastern United States.

“This facility represents a critical investment in Mopar’s long-term growth strategy and our ability to support the dedicated workforce that drives our success,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. “It provides our UAW-represented employees with the tools, technology and environment they need to deliver exceptional service to our dealers and customers while supporting our commitment to efficiency and sustainability.”

The new Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in East Fishkill, New York is the first Stellantis facility in the United States to use the innovative AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system. The cutting-edge technology uses 40 robots equipped with advanced picking functions to navigate tracks built above a 16-foot-tall grid stocked with parts. The robots quickly retrieve various parts from one of 70,000 bins stacked within 18,000 square feet of storage space. The robots transport the chosen parts directly to various production stations where PDC employees pack and process the final shipments.

The facility will feature a 16,000-square-foot AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system, a breakthrough in warehouse logistics. The AutoStore system uses 66 robots designed to retrieve parts from a high-density grid of bins, transporting them to processing stations where PDC employees prepare final shipments. This next-generation automation enhances order processing speed, accuracy and inventory control while reducing the physical footprint required for storage.

The facility will leverage energy-saving technologies and sustainable building practices, reflecting Stellantis’ commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint and enhancing operational performance.

Mopar, the global service, parts and customer-care brand of Stellantis, has a rich 88-year history of providing genuine parts and accessories for Stellantis-brand vehicles, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo and FIAT. The new Georgia PDC will support approximately 90 UAW-represented jobs.

The Georgia investment builds on Stellantis’ broader transformation of its parts distribution network. In July, the company announced a $388 million investment to create a Metro Detroit Megahub, its largest PDC project to date, and earlier this year celebrated the opening of a $64 million PDC in East Fishkill, New York. Together, these projects, totaling nearly $500 million, reinforce Stellantis’ long-term commitment to strengthening its Mopar network across North America.

