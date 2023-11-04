Stellantis to invest $18.9 billion in the U.S. by April 2028

Stellantis plans to invest $18.9 billion in the United States by April 2028, according to the United Auto Workers union. The automotive group, led by CEO Carlos Tavares, will make these investments by April 2028, including $1.5 billion for the production of new midsize pickups at a decommissioned factory in Belvidere, Illinois. These investments will be carried out during the duration of the 4.5-year provisional agreement, which still needs to be ratified by approximately 43,000 UAW members covered by the proposed contract with the automotive group.

The details of the provisional agreement were disclosed on Thursday evening after local UAW leaders approved the deal, which UAW President Shawn Fain referred to as “the most advantageous contract our union has obtained in recent decades.” UAW Vice President Rich Boyer, who led the negotiations with Stellantis, emphasized commitments to products and highlighted that the Belvidere plant was a crucial matter. The details released on Thursday include $8.1 billion in product commitments guaranteed by Stellantis union negotiators.

In addition to Belvidere, other planned investments include $1.5 billion each for the Dodge and Jeep plant in Detroit and a Jeep facility in Ohio, $1.4 billion for a Ram plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and $600 million for Stellantis’ Warren Truck facility in the Detroit suburbs.

The union stated that Stellantis also plans to invest $3.2 billion in a new battery plant in a joint venture in Belvidere, expected to open in 2028. The agreement also lists previously announced battery investments of $6.2 billion for two battery facilities in a joint venture in Kokomo, Indiana.

Fain mentioned that UAW members at the Belvidere battery plant will be represented by the union through the company that provides employees to the joint venture. It’s unknown whether the previously planned facilities will have the same conditions. The UAW mentioned that negotiators have also secured a car leasing program for employees that reflects that of company executives. They stated that it includes reduced rates, unlimited mileage, insurance, maintenance, and repairs.