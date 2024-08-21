Stellantis, tensions with UAW union: what American workers are demanding

The United Automobile Workers (UAW) union, representing workers in the automotive sector, is on a war footing against Stellantis following recent issues. On the official website of the union, which represents several thousand workers, a series of appeals and accusations against the Stellantis group appear. “The goal is to obtain the company’s commitment, NOT to strike,” reads one of the union’s statements. But threatening a large and well-supported strike is undoubtedly a powerful and important weapon in the hands of workers.

Stellantis: UAW union demands respect for the 2023 agreement or there will be strikes

The UAW official website states: “In our 2023 UAW contract with Stellantis, we achieved unprecedented milestones: significant wage increases, the reopening of the Belvidere plant, and billions in additional investments for American auto industry workers. We also won the right to strike to ensure commitments on products and investments.” The current conflict is precisely about the application of what was agreed between the union and Stellantis in case of unfulfilled promises or lack of investments.

The union’s communication continues: “Today, a year later, Stellantis is trying to back out of the agreements made with workers. Thousands of UAW members fought and made sacrifices on picket lines to secure this contract, and we will do everything to enforce it, even if it means going back on strike. That’s why UAW union representatives at all Stellantis plants across the country are filing grievances for contract violations and preparing to take action, if necessary, to ensure the company keeps its promises and protects American workers’ jobs.”

It appears, therefore, that complaints will come from any local facility covered by the national Stellantis contract. Thus, workers who can file complaints may be those working at Local 12, at the Toledo Assembly Complex, Local 1700, at SHAP, Local 7, at Jefferson North, Local 51, at DACM/Mack, Local 685 and 1166, in Kokomo, Local 869, Warren Stamping Plant, Local 1264, Sterling Stamping Plant.

The official UAW communications conclude: “We want to make sure Stellantis keeps its commitments to invest in America. And we need to be ready to do what it takes. Stellantis has promised investments in all our plants. If it doesn’t honor the agreement on Belvidere, why should it do so for any of the other $18 billion in promised investments? We must remain united to hold Stellantis accountable.” The automotive group has published an official statement responding to UAW’s accusations and stating that they cannot strike for this reason.