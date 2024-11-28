Stellantis targets 20% EV sales by 2025 with dealer bonuses

According to a report recently published in the German press, Stellantis has set a goal for its dealers to triple their electric car sales share in the country for next year. At the end of October, electric vehicles represented just 6.7% of the group’s total volume in Germany.

Stellantis: incentives and bonuses for dealerships to increase EV sales

“We are trying to gradually guide our dealer network in this direction so that by the end of 2025 there will be a 20% electric vehicle share across all brands,” explains Lars Bialkowski, head of Stellantis in Germany. In any case, individual targets are expected to be set for each of its portfolio brands.

All indications are that one of the focus areas for attracting new customers will be pricing. “We need to become much more attractive when it comes to electric cars.” Additionally, Stellantis may also reduce its production of internal combustion engine cars to comply with new emissions regulations, a strategy that appears to be a “last resort” in case of difficulties.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis’ Chief Operating Officer in Europe, recently confirmed that incentives for dealers who sell more electric cars will be increased. The new program will reward the entire chain, from salespeople to managers.

Unlike most European manufacturers, Stellantis supports maintaining current emission targets. Carlos Tavares, the group’s CEO, has made this clear on several occasions: “It would be surreal to change the rules now. Everyone has known the rules for a long time and has had time to prepare,” he stated last September.

“The harsh reality is that our Chinese rivals produce electric vehicles for a third of our cost. We need to improve in this aspect. 2025 will be a difficult year, but what is a difficult year compared to the fact that our planet is on fire?”, he had stated regarding the fires that affected Portugal, his native country.

“Where is the ethical responsibility, where is the courage? If we stop, we’re not only failing to face our ethical responsibilities, but from a business perspective, we completely disconnect ourselves from our race with the Asians, which means we’re finished,” Tavares concluded. The automotive group will likely use the same strategy in other markets, although there are no indications about this at the moment.