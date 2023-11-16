Stellantis suspends production at the Rennes factory for one week

The Stellantis automotive factory in Rennes is once again facing a production line halt. The cause is the health crisis related to the COVID-19 virus in Asia and the difficulties in the supply of mechanical parts. On November 10, the management of the Rennes production site reported a shortage of gearbox supplies from Asia. For this reason, the production line will remain inactive from Monday, November 27, to Friday, December 1.

The Stellantis plant in Rennes will once again cease production

This closure of the Stellantis factory in Rennes has repercussions for the workers. The company’s more than 2,000 employees can no longer work. This situation has prompted strong reactions from factory unions, such as the CFDT. “After already experiencing a halt during the first week of this month, now the last week of November will be eliminated. When the factory is in operation, we have to produce at high rates and also work overtime in some services,” stated Laurent Valy of CFDT, who then added, “If the financial impact on employees remains relatively limited, the fact remains that there are concerns about the site’s activity in 2024, despite positive signs such as the agreement to market the Citroen C5 Aircross MHEV.”

In short, from France, a less-than-pleasant situation for the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares. We will see in the coming days what other developments will arise regarding the Stellantis factory in Rennes, where important vehicles such as the Peugeot 5008 and Citroen C5 Aircross are produced.