Stellantis surpasses Toyota in hybrid car sales in Europe

According to data collected, during the first quarter of 2025, Stellantis surpassed Japanese manufacturer Toyota in hybrid vehicle sales, a significant milestone considering the Japanese brand’s long-held dominance in this category in the European market.

These results mark the first effects of a new balanced strategy between hybrid and electric cars, introduced with the arrival of the new European management team under the leadership of Jean-Philippe Imparato. The news was reported by Les Echos: according to the French newspaper, the automotive group closed the quarter at the top of the hybrid market, gaining leadership that Toyota had recently obtained in Europe in this specific segment.

Indeed, according to data from the independent company Inovev, Stellantis sold 194,858 hybrid cars in the first quarter of 2025, which is 67,000 more than Toyota and almost 100,000 more than Renault Group brands. “If light commercial vehicles are also considered, Stellantis approaches 240,000 units. In this case too, it surpasses the Japanese automaker,” adds the French newspaper.

This is a strategy that, among others, is bringing concrete benefits to the Alfa Romeo brand as well. A clear example is Stellantis‘ decision to launch the new Alfa Romeo Junior with dual powertrain options, available in both hybrid and fully electric versions.

This choice reflects the group’s desire to offer a balanced alternative between tradition and innovation, responding flexibly to different market needs. This approach has contributed significantly to the brand’s revival, bringing it back to the center of the European automotive scene.

“The success of Junior is confirmed in a fast-growing European segment,” commented Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis Europe director. “We must continue to build the next phase, balancing the electrified and hybrid offerings. We still have five years to go.”