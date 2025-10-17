Stellantis surges in the U.S. as Europe risks falling behind

Stellantis is accelerating in the United States with a $13 billion investment plan that aims to increase production by 50% and introduce five new models over the next four years. The decision, driven by CEO Antonio Filosa, marks a sharp turnaround from the previous management of Carlos Tavares, shifting the group’s center of gravity toward the American market. The new regulatory context, with the revision of emissions standards and the end of some tax incentives for electric vehicles, allows Stellantis to relaunch more profitable models like the RAM Hemi V8, emblematic of a strategy that prioritizes profitability over the green transition.

Stellantis CEO Filosa’s $13B U.S. plan raises concerns about Europe’s marginalized role

This mega investment marks a clear rebalancing of the group’s priorities, with Europe destined to lose centrality. While Stellantis is planning expansions and new hires in the United States, the situation remains critical in the Old Continent: six plants are struggling, between production overcapacity and possible closures, and there are still no concrete revival programs. Brands like Peugeot, Opel and Fiat struggle to show a credible growth vision, with a product lineup that proceeds slowly and without the energy seen overseas.

Filosa’s strategy looks not only to America but also to China, where the group aims for new technological and production alliances, which however will require additional resources. All this risks leaving Europe in a marginal position, with the fear of a two-speed Stellantis model: a strong, aggressive and expanding American hub, contrasted with a slowed and underfunded European hub.

The Italianization of management and the recent leadership change suggest that crucial decisions on the group’s industrial future are imminent, especially regarding plant rationalization and redefinition of production priorities.

In this scenario, concern is growing among European workers and unions, who are demanding guarantees on investments and job protection. After years in which Europe was the group’s historic heart, the feeling is that innovative and strategic push is now shifting across the Atlantic. Filosa’s next industrial plan will clarify whether the Old Continent can still play a central role or whether it will be destined to an increasingly marginal role in Stellantis‘ future.