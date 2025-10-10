Stellantis supports the SAE Brazil 2025 Congress and exhibits the applications of Bio-Hybrid technology

The Fiat Fastback and Peugeot 2008, equipped with locally developed hybrid technology, were the company’s highlights at the event.

Models embody the company’s ability to design and produce new hybrid technologies that meet the demands of the South American market.

Stellantis: SAE Brazil 2025 Congress

São Paulo, October 9, 2025 – Stellantis supported the SAE Brazil 2025 Congress, held on October 7 and 8 in São Paulo. During the event, the company exhibited the Fiat Fastback and Peugeot 2008 models equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology, developed and produced locally by Stellantis in South America.

The products mark the first steps in Stellantis’ strategy for decarbonizing mobility in the region, where the company is gradually evolving toward a multiple propulsion matrix in which smaller, more energy-efficient flex-fuel engines, electric motors, and hybrid systems combined with ethanol will coexist.

Over the next few years, with record investment, R$ 32 billion will be invested in South America to launch new products, powertrains, technologies, and business opportunities. The new vehicles will allow for different levels of hybridization and demonstrate the company’s ability to design, develop, and produce new hybrid technologies locally that meet the demands of the Brazilian market.

National technology developed by Stellantis’ TechMobility Center

The Betim Automotive Hub in Minas Gerais is Stellantis’ global hub for the development of Bio-Hybrid technology. And TechMobility – Stellantis Center for Product Development & Hybrid-Flex Mobility, the largest in Latin America, is capable of developing and producing low, medium, and high-voltage hybrid powertrains, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and national engineering.

With technological autonomy for all stages of vehicle development, the Betim Hub brings together a complete team of engineers, designers, and technicians at the Stellantis Tech Center, a strategic space that integrates the Safety Center, the Development Center, the Virtual Center, and also has 60 state-of-the-art laboratories.