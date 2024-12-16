Stellantis strike in Luton, two-day protest against job cuts

The Stellantis plant in Luton is currently in a particularly difficult situation. Workers, who are strongly supported by the Unite union, have decided to stage a strong two-day protest against the company’s decision to close the plant. A rally and a garrison in front of the plant gates will mark the coming hours of Dec. 17 and 28.

Luton in protest against Stellantis

Workers at the Stellantis plant in Luton recently made their two-day protest, accompanied by a rally, known to all, against the company’s plans to close its highly profitable electric van factory. The announcement was made on the very day of Monday, December 16, by Unite itself, that is, the union representing automotive workers and which as we know is the largest in Great Britain and Ireland. Unite, led by general secretary Sharon Graham, works to protect workers in every sector of the economy and fights to safeguard jobs and industrial sustainability.

The protests will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18, with a presidium scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. In addition, a rally will also be held, which will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 12:00 noon. The event will be held at Gate 1 of Vauxhall (IBC Luton) on Kimpton Road in Luton. Unite has also made a request to Stellantis to at least try to rethink its plans to close the site, especially at a time like the present, which follows the recent unexpected resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares, which occurred just days after the proposed closure was announced.

Graham expresses his opinion against closure

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham has been quite vocal in expressing her opposition to the plan. She wanted to state that closing the Luton plant, which has always been a profitable factory just set up to produce electric vehicles starting in 2025, is a decision without logic. Carlos Tavares has implemented a failed strategy of reducing Stellantis to the bone to artificially maximize profits. This approach has proven unsustainable.

Graham also wanted to openly add that at the moment, Stellantis has an opportunity to avoid unnecessary destruction of its operations in Luton. Graham asks on behalf of everyone that the company immediately withdraw the imposed deadlines for layoffs, a legacy of Carlos Tavares’ management, and allow a constructive dialogue between workers, management and the government to ensure a solid future for the plant. We therefore remain in anticipation of what the automotive group’s next decisions will be.