Stellantis stock crashes as deliveries fall

The Stellantis stock has suffered another severe blow on the stock market, losing 10.55% in two days and dropping to $8.69 per share. The collapse was triggered by the publication of quarterly data showing a slowdown in activity more severe than expected.

Stellantis in trouble: stock market crash after Q1 2025 delivery decline

The automotive group reported that deliveries for the first quarter of 2025 stopped at 1,218,000 vehicles, a 9% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. This result was significantly lower than the expectations of Visible Alpha analysts, who had predicted sales exceeding 1.3 million units.

Stellantis clarified that the term “billings” refers to vehicles actually delivered to the sales network or directly to end customers, an indicator that directly impacts the group’s revenue.

The greatest difficulties are recorded in North America, where sales plummeted by 20%, settling at 325,000 units. Stellantis attributes this result mainly to the “extended January holiday period” that reduced production.

Expanded Europe also shows signs of distress with an 8% decrease to 568,000 vehicles, due to the “transition to new products” and reduced volumes in the light commercial vehicle segment.

The only positive note comes from Stellantis’ so-called “third engine” (Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and China) where deliveries increased by 4%, reaching 323,000 units. In particular, the group maintains leadership in South America, benefiting from the strong growth of the Brazilian and Argentine markets.

This result is part of a broader negative trend: deliveries had already decreased by 9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, while for the entire last year the decline had reached 12% compared to 2023, highlighting structural difficulties that the group is struggling to overcome.