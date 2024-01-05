Stellantis sold several zombie cars in 2023

In 2023, the U.S. automotive sector witnessed a peculiar phenomenon within the Stellantis range. Despite being discontinued years ago, many models continued to sell, earning the nickname “zombie cars”. The most notable case is the Dodge Viper. Although production ended in August 2017 at the Conner Avenue plant in Detroit, Michigan, this high-performance sports car recorded two sales in 2023, both in the last quarter, marking a 100% increase from the previous year when only one unit was sold. In 2021 and 2020, four units were registered each year.

Another example is the Jeep Patriot, which saw a single unit sold in the last quarter of the previous year, a 75% decrease from 2022. Its compact crossover production ended in December 2016 at the Stellantis factory in Belvidere. The Chrysler 200 surprisingly registered four sales in 2023, three of which were in the last quarter. This compact sedan’s production ceased in December 2016 at the Sterling Heights, Michigan plant.

The Chrysler Town & Country also made the list of Stellantis’s “zombie cars”, with two units registered in 2023, both in the fourth quarter, despite no sales in 2022. Production of this model stopped in 2016 at the Windsor site in Ontario, Canada.

Remarkably, some Stellantis models like the Dodge Journey experienced a significant sales drop, while others like the Dodge Caravan maintained steady sales despite production halting. These figures highlight an intriguing trend in the U.S. auto market, with some models continuing to find buyers years after their production ended.

The curious phenomenon of zombie cars could stem from various causes, such as dealerships’ stock remnants or specific demand for certain models. It’s interesting to note how Stellantis has kept a foothold in the U.S. market with these “zombie” models, indicating a unique way of selling cars no longer in production.