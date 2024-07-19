Stellantis signs an agreement with Westwater Resources for the supply of natural graphite

Westwater Resources, a company specializing in energy technologies and natural graphite for batteries, has announced signing a significant supply agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). The importance of this agreement for both parties is quickly apparent; for the company, it’s an opportunity to collaborate with one of the leaders in electric vehicle production, as well as being part of the Stellantis group. The valuable raw material, graphite, aligns with the electrification strategy of the brands within Stellantis.

Stellantis secures agreement with Westwater Resources to accelerate electrification strategy

According to the terms of the agreement, Westwater will supply natural graphite anode material from its facility located near Kellyton, Alabama. The material will be delivered to Stellantis’ battery production partner plants in the United States. Specifically, FCA commits to annually purchasing a quantity of product corresponding to a percentage of the projected volume.

“The contract with FCA represents a significant milestone for Westwater and a crucial step in obtaining the necessary financing for the construction of Phase I of our Kellyton plant,” stated Frank Bakker, President and CEO of Westwater Resources. “We are honored to collaborate with one of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers and to support FCA in creating a U.S. supply chain for natural graphite,” added Terence Cryan, Executive Chairman of Westwater.

Jon Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer of Westwater, enthusiastically commented on the natural graphite supply agreement for Stellantis. “With this agreement, Westwater has now secured offtake contracts for 100% of the Phase 1 capacity of Kellyton. Our team has worked intensively to establish itself as a leader in the supply of natural graphite produced in the United States. We will continue to focus on securing additional supply agreements for our expanded Phase 2 volume.”

Westwater Resources is an energy technology company focused on developing natural graphite for batteries. Its main project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant, currently under construction in east-central Alabama. Additionally, Westwater’s Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most significant flake graphite deposit in the United States. This extends over 42,000 acres in Coosa County, also in Alabama.