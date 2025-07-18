Stellantis shareholders officially approve Antonio Filosa as CEO with overwhelming majority

The Stellantis shareholders’ general assembly, convened today July 18th in Amsterdam, has officially ratified Antonio Filosa’s appointment as head of the automotive group. Filosa had taken office on June 23rd, but his nomination, announced on May 28th, was confirmed today with broad consensus: 99.2% favorable votes from shareholders present, representing 71.53% of the capital.

Antonio Filosa officially Stellantis CEO: assembly ratification and praise from John Elkann

During the assembly, chaired by John Elkann, the new CEO’s profile was outlined. He has chosen Detroit, Michigan as his operational base and has already undertaken a series of visits to Stellantis plants and offices worldwide, demonstrating his direct commitment to the company’s global management. A key moment of his leadership is expected on July 24th, when first-half financial results will be presented. On that occasion, Filosa will also hold his first conference call with financial analysts.

In his remarks, Elkann praised Filosa, calling him “a leader who has demonstrated a deep understanding of the company and its future.” The chairman recalled the results achieved by Filosa in various roles, including leading operations in North and South America and responsibility for the Quality function globally. With over 25 years of experience in the automotive sector, Filosa is considered a veteran of the group.

Elkann also highlighted the new CEO’s sensitivity toward employees, calling them “our greatest strength.” In a recent meeting with staff, Filosa declared he has “Stellantis in his blood” and is fully aware of the challenges facing the automotive industry.

Finally, Elkann offered heartfelt good wishes to the new CEO, also noting Filosa’s commitment to dialogue with the U.S. administration on regulations and tariffs, demonstrating the group’s commitment to strengthening its presence and influence globally.