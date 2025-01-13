Stellantis sets 2025 production targets for European plants

Stellantis is adapting its European factories to make both regular engines and electric motors, following the changing needs of car buyers. The company has set clear goals for each of its main factories, showing its commitment to both traditional and electric vehicles.

Stellantis sets objectives for European plants to be achieved by 2025

In Hungary, the Szentgotthard factory plans to make about one million small engines every year. These 1.2L and 1.6L engines will be used in hybrid cars, meeting the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. From 2026, this same factory will also start making powerful electric motors for bigger cars, expanding its capabilities.

For hybrid cars, Stellantis needs special gearboxes called EDCTs. These will be made in two places: Metz (France) and Mirafiori (Italy). Each factory will make 600,000 gearboxes per year, totaling 1.2 million units to support hybrid vehicle production across Europe.

The Termoli factory in Italy is going through a big change. Currently making various engines, it will become a battery factory by 2025, working with partner ACC. While this change happens, it will keep making 200,000 hybrid engines yearly for cars like the Fiat Panda Hybrid and new 500 Hybrid. Some V6 engines will still be made here, but only for North American cars and Maserati models.

At Trémery, the focus will be on electric motors for small and medium-sized cars, with plans to make 900,000 motors annually. This facility will be key to Stellantis’ electric future, producing motors for various car models.

Overall, Stellantis aims to make 1.2 million regular engines and 900,000 electric motors each year. The company also has specific targets for car production in different countries: 500,000 in Italy, 600,000 in France, and 350,000 in Spain. Additional cars will be made in Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, and the UK. These targets may change based on what customers want to buy.