Stellantis sells VM Motori: Marval to breathe new life into the plant

After weeks of speculation and anticipation, it’s now official: Marval Spa has acquired the historic VM Motori plant in Cento, Italy, from Stellantis, marking the beginning of a completely new chapter for a site long considered a symbol of Emilia-Romagna’s automotive industry.

Stellantis sells VM Motori plant to Marval

The deal, actively supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Cento, has been described as a “passing of the torch that could spark a real revival for the company”, which in recent years had been plagued by uncertainty due to the gradual decline of diesel engines. Regional Vice President Vincenzo Colla, together with Cento’s Mayor Edoardo Accorsi and local councilor Giovanni Paglia, closely followed the negotiations, stressing that the agreement with Marval represents “a new page of industrial and employment development for a fragile territory that has already suffered the loss of hundreds of workers.”

In fact, over the past few years more than 360 employees have left VM Motori, depleting a production network built on highly specialized skills deeply rooted in the local community.

Marval, a multinational headquartered in Turin with additional plants in the UK and China, already enjoys a strong reputation in the field of precision mechanical machining for industrial engines used in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, trucks, and commercial vehicles. With around 800 employees and revenues of €160 million in 2024, the company counts among its clients global names such as John Deere, Daimler Truck, Iveco, Scania, BYD, and Sany.

The binding agreement, signed by Gamma Holding (the corporate vehicle of Marval’s controlling shareholders) and Stellantis, is expected to close by the end of the year. CEO Vincenzo Nunziata has reassured unions and institutions that jobs will be preserved and current production maintained, with the goal of turning the Cento facility into a true national center of excellence for industrial engine technology.

The Region has already scheduled an institutional meeting for September 15, with Marval, Stellantis, union representatives, and local administrators set to discuss the details of the industrial plan and the prospects for revival.