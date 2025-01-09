Stellantis sells Center Line Mopar complex in Michigan

It closes a very important chapter in the U.S. auto industry. Stellantis recently made the world aware of the sale of its massive Mopar plant in Center Line, Michigan, a deal that marks a decidedly significant step in the company’s strategy and opens up new prospects for economic development in the region.

Operations will continue until 2027

This site, once considered Mopar‘s “global headquarters,” will now be redeveloped by its new owners, Ashley Capital of New York and CSC Capital of Hazel Park, Michigan.

Despite the sale, Stellantis will temporarily maintain operations at the complex through a sale and lease agreement. Currently, about 500 employees, represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, are employed at the plant, which is located near I-696 and Mound Road. Operations are expected to continue until at least April 2027, with the possibility of extending the agreement until 2029, as confirmed by Dennis Champine, mayor of the city of Center Line. This change represents a significant step for the company in reorganizing its logistics operations.

Mopar makes way for possible new projects

The 80-acre Mopar complex will eventually be demolished to make way for a new industrial development that could transform the area. Although the sale price is being kept confidential, the deal was finalized at the end of 2024. Dennis Champine expressed optimism about future opportunities for the site, highlighting how the planned redevelopment could bring significant economic benefits and increased tax revenues for Center Line.

Ashley Capital, with its solid experience in transforming industrial sites into modern logistics centers, is poised to manage the project. The firm is also leading the redevelopment of the Buick City area in Flint, another historic automotive site. The Mopar complex, founded in 1953, has been a cornerstone of Center Line’s economy and identity for more than 70 years.

Over time, the facility evolved its role, focusing on warehouse and packaging operations while administrative functions moved to Auburn Hills. The site also played an important role in the 2023 negotiations with the UAW, leading to significant benefits for workers, such as 76 percent wage increases and the elimination of wage differentials. Despite its closure, Champine recognized the important impact Mopar has had on the community, including its sponsorship of the city’s Independence Festival.

Stellantis continues plans with Midwest

The sale is in line with Stellantis’ broader plans to focus and modernize Mopar’s operations in the Midwest. As part of the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement, Stellantis has committed to building a $30 million “mega-hub” scheduled to open in 2026. Although the company has not confirmed a location, reports recovered so far seem to suggest that a former golf course and farmland near the old Ford Romeo Engine plant in Washington Township could be a strong contender.

Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson explained that the future site will feature cutting-edge technology and innovation, offering a safe, modern and environmentally friendly workspace. She went on to say that this facility will be in line with our Dare Forward goals, aiming for operational carbon neutrality.