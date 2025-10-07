Stellantis selects Numa for its North American MarketCenter

The collaboration between Numa and Stellantis marks a new step in the integration of artificial intelligence in the automotive distribution sector. The U.S. company, specialized in AI solutions for dealerships, has been officially included in MarketCenter, the digital platform that brings together the group’s approved suppliers.

Stellantis partners with Numa to bring AI customer communication to dealer network

Thanks to this entry, the technology developed by Numa will be available to over 2,600 Stellantis dealerships in the United States and 440 in Canada, offering tools designed to optimize communication management and improve the customer experience.

In the MarketCenter portal, accessible only to authorized dealers, Numa has been selected in the category dedicated to customer communication, an increasingly strategic area for the operational efficiency of sales networks. The goal is to provide dealerships with a platform capable of automating interactions, reducing response times and maximizing sales opportunities, thanks to a system of virtual agents based on machine learning.

Dealerships already using Numa’s technology have recorded concrete results such as response times increased a hundredfold, an average 25% increase in customer satisfaction and over $1 million in additional profit per year per location. The platform manages every aspect of interactions, from voicemails to service requests, to post-sale follow-up, allowing teams to focus on higher-value activities.

For Tasso Roumeliotis, co-founder and CEO of Numa, this partnership represents “an opportunity to redefine service standards in the world of automotive dealerships, bringing artificial intelligence to the center of customer relationships.”

Stellantis‘ MarketCenter exclusively selects suppliers that meet the highest criteria for quality, safety and operational support. Numa’s inclusion confirms the company’s rapid growth, already included in the Inc. 5000 ranking among the fastest-growing American companies and recognized as one of the leading innovators in the field of AI applied to the automotive sector.

With this agreement, Stellantis takes a decisive step toward digitizing its networks, while Numa consolidates its role as a protagonist in the technological evolution of the automotive distribution world.