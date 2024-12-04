Stellantis says Carlos Tavares will not receive a 100 million severance package

Carlos Tavares has resigned from Stellantis with immediate effect. The automotive group’s Board of Directors accepted the now-former CEO’s decision in recent days and will need to proceed with appointing a new CEO, a process expected to conclude by the middle of next year. The precise reasons for his departure have not been disclosed, but according to some reports, the decision was driven by disagreements regarding cost reduction plans and brand revival strategies across the group.

Carlos Tavares’ severance package will not be 100 million euros, Stellantis says

Following Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO of Stellantis, rumors circulated about an alleged severance package of approximately 100 million euros ($108 million), with some even suggesting the transfer of a stake in Maserati to the Portuguese manager. However, Stellantis has recently intervened to deny these rumors, describing the reported figures as completely unrealistic.

Stellantis released an official statement: “We deny the figures circulated by the media regarding the financial terms of Carlos Tavares’ resignation, defining them as highly inaccurate and far from reality.” The news of an alleged 100 million euros severance package had sparked strong reactions from unions, politicians, and employees. The rumors about the mega bonus, initially leaked by the French press, have been categorically denied by the company.

During 2023, Carlos Tavares had received a total compensation of 23.5 million euros ($25.4 million) between salary and bonuses. Regarding the former CEO’s severance package, Stellantis declined to provide specific details, emphasizing that disclosing economic information related to employee resignations would constitute a privacy violation.