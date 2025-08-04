Stellantis sales rise in Mexico in July 2025

In July 2025, Stellantis Mexico recorded 6,696 units sold, marking a 4% increase compared to the same month in the previous year. Leading the best-selling brands ranking was Ram, which reached 2,947 registrations, thus achieving its best July performance in the local market’s history.

Stellantis grows in Mexico: +4% in July 2025, driven by Ram, Peugeot and Jeep

“Our brands and products represent the core of our growth strategy. Last month, the urban SUVs from Jeep, Fiat and Peugeot achieved excellent results, while the commercial vehicle ranges from Ram and Peugeot maintained a steady pace thanks to our customers’ confidence. A significant example is the recent recognition of the Peugeot Partner as light commercial vehicle of the year 2025 at the FleetLatam Car Awards,” stated Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis México.

Among the group’s various brands, Peugeot totaled 1,526 registrations, thanks mainly to the excellent performance of the Partner, Rifter, Partner Rapid and the 2008 SUV, while the Manager and Expert models maintained more modest volumes. Jeep closed the month with 1,179 units sold, driven by Renegade, Compass, Wrangler and Commander, but also by Grand Cherokee, JT and Wagoneer. Fiat reached 312 registrations, with Pulse and Fastback leading the way. Dodge also achieved significant results with 710 units, particularly supported by the Dodge Attitude, which with 463 examples recorded its best July since 2019; following this, Journey and Durango helped maintain interest in the brand.

On the premium front, Alfa Romeo sold 22 units, with Giulia growing 50% compared to July 2024 and the Tonale reaching 11 units. Overall, the results confirm the strength of Stellantis‘ strategy in Mexico, the diversity of its offering and the group’s ability to attract customers across multiple market segments, from SUVs to commercial vehicles, including pick-ups and compact cars.