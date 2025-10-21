Stellantis sales rise 11.5% in September 2025, reaffirming its lead in hybrids

In the third quarter of 2025, Stellantis accelerated its range renewal plan by launching three key new models: the Citroën C5 Aircross, DS N°8 and new Jeep Compass. Three debuts that represent an important step in the group’s brand update strategy, with the goal of combining contemporary design, technological innovation and sustainability. The overall program includes ten new launches during the year, confirming the desire to expand the offering and more decisively cover the main segments of the automotive market.

Stellantis grows European sales 11.5% in Q3 with three new model launches

In September 2025, Stellantis registered 11.5% growth in passenger car sales in the EU30 area compared to the same month in 2024, marking one of the best quarterly results in recent years.

Luca Napolitano, Stellantis Commercial Operations Officer, commented: “We are satisfied with the results achieved, particularly in the B2C channel, where order collection marked +22% compared to the previous year. It is a clear signal of customer confidence in our products and in the direction the group is taking.”

In the third quarter of 2025, strong sales growth was recorded for strategic models such as Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, FIAT Grande Panda and Opel Frontera, which contributed to a 4.4% increase year-on-year, for a total of 422,000 passenger cars sold.

Overall, Stellantis consolidated its position in the European market, reaching a 15.4% share in European Union countries, with 549,000 total vehicles between passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The group thus confirms itself as the second automotive manufacturer in Europe, maintaining a wide margin over the third competitor.

These results testify to the effectiveness of the commercial strategy and product renewal plan, based on a modern, technological range consistent with new market trends. Stellantis thus strengthens its presence in key segments and its ability to anticipate the needs of a rapidly evolving European market.