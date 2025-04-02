Stellantis: sales decline 12% in the US during first quarter 2025

Stellantis recorded total sales of 293,225 vehicles in the United States during the first quarter of 2025, with an overall decrease of 12% compared to the same period last year. However, retail sales remained unchanged year-on-year, with significant growth for the Jeep and Ram brands. As highlighted by Jeff Kommor, head of US sales for Stellantis, the company recorded “consecutive monthly market share growth since January, along with retail growth momentum” thanks to an effective mix of pricing strategies and incentives implemented at the end of 2024. Excluding discontinued models, retail sales increased by 13.8% year-on-year.

Stellantis Q1 2025 US sales report: retail growth and electrification success despite overall decline

The Jeep brand showed retail sales growth of 2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025. Jeep Compass recorded a 15% increase in total sales, while the segment-leading Jeep Grand Cherokee saw a 14% increase in retail sales. Particularly noteworthy was the 36% increase in overall sales in March compared to February.

On the electrification front, the results were particularly encouraging. The Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 23% of total Grand Cherokee sales, while the Wrangler 4xe constituted 26% of total Wrangler sales. The 4xe electrified range recorded a 150% increase on a monthly basis in March, with the Wrangler 4xe showing an impressive 229% increase compared to the previous month.

An important milestone was reached with the launch of the Wagoneer S, the brand’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), which made its debut in US dealerships. In March alone, 2,595 units were sold, an increase of 21% compared to February, marking a promising start for this new fully electric model.

The Ram brand recorded retail sales growth of 16% year-on-year, marking the best first quarter in three years. The Ram 1500 saw retail sales increase by 14% compared to the same period last year, consolidating its success in the full-size pickup market. Even more marked was the growth of the Ram Heavy Duty (2500/3500), whose retail sales increased by 18% year-on-year, recording the best first quarter for this range since 2022. An extraordinary result was also achieved by the Ram ProMaster, with an increase of 148% compared to the previous year, the best first quarter for total sales in the last two years.

The beginning of 2025 marked the market debut of the new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty (in 2500 and 3500 versions) and the Chassis Cab (3500, 4500, and 5500), now available at dealerships. Additionally, the pre-order phase was opened for the brand new 2025 Ram ProMaster EV, the brand’s first fully electric van, which customers can already configure on the official website.

In the minivan segment, the Chrysler brand recorded a 1% growth in total sales in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year. The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica drove this growth with an 11% increase year-on-year, while combined sales of Chrysler minivans, including Pacifica and Voyager, continue to grow quarter after quarter since the third quarter of 2024.

A particularly significant result was achieved by the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, whose sales increased by 98% compared to the previous quarter. This model represented 12.8% of total Pacifica sales in the first quarter of 2025, confirming itself as an increasingly appreciated choice among customers.

In the electric muscle car segment, the Dodge Charger Daytona began its commercial adventure with very promising results. In the first quarter, the fully electric Dodge Charger Daytona represented 65% of total Charger range sales, marking a strong impact in the zero-emission performance car market.

The all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona (shown here in R/T trim), the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, is staking claim to yet another impressive title: the world’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car.

Dodge‘s growth was also supported by the Durango SUV, which saw a 64% increase in retail sales year-on-year, and by the electrified Dodge Hornet R/T, which represented 56% of total Hornet range sales in the United States in the first quarter.

An exceptional result was achieved by the Fiat brand in the United States, with a 239% increase in sales compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by the strong success of the Fiat 500e, the fully electric model that is gradually winning over the American public.

To further enrich the offering, Fiat has already launched several special editions of the 500e, including the Fiat 500e (RED), Inspired by Beauty, Inspired by Music, and the recent Giorgio Armani Edition. Additionally, at the upcoming New York Auto Show, the brand will present a new trim for the 500e, further expanding the customization possibilities for customers.

Finally, Alfa Romeo Tonale sales recorded a 12% increase compared to the previous quarter. This result was supported by both the plug-in hybrid version and the new 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine of the 2025 model year, demonstrating the growing interest in this sporty and technologically advanced SUV.

The Stellantis group is decidedly focusing on electrification, with particularly positive results for the Jeep 4xe range (plug-in hybrid), the Wagoneer S (BEV), the Dodge Charger Daytona (BEV), the Fiat 500e (BEV), and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Despite a general decline in total sales, retail segments and electrified vehicles show sustained growth, indicating an effective diversification strategy and a progressive shift towards a more electrified and sustainable product portfolio.