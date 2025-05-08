Stellantis reports solid sales performance in Mexico for April 2025

In April 2025, Stellantis Mexico recorded a total of 6,192 vehicles sold. Leading the registrations was the Ram brand, with 2,579 units, once again confirming itself as the most requested in the national market. Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico, commented on the results emphasizing the importance of a wide range and constant customer support. “With our offering and the dedicated work of our team, we maintain a solid position in the automotive sector. This month, in particular, we saw good results in commercial vehicle sales, thanks also to the return in stock of the Peugeot Expert, which has strengthened our proposal in the Professional network.”

Stellantis: growing sales in Mexico in April 2025, Ram leads the market

Analyzing the individual brands, Ram continued its growth for the fourth consecutive month, recording a 43% increase compared to April 2024. Among the best-performing models are the Ram 700 and Ram 1200, while the ProMaster has tripled sales compared to the previous month. The Light Duty and Heavy Duty versions also contributed to the overall result.

Jeep closed the month with 1,151 units sold, recording a good performance distributed across different models. The Wagoneer marked a notable increase of 33% compared to the same month of the previous year. Solid results also came from models such as Wrangler, Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Commander, and JT.

Peugeot totaled 1,266 units sold, confirming itself as a growing brand. Among the most requested vehicles are the Peugeot 2008, Partner, and Rifter, followed by good results also for the 3008, Manager, and Expert, which benefited from the restoration of availability.

Dodge reached 798 vehicles delivered. The most requested models were the Dodge Attitude, which alone represented more than half of the brand’s sales, and the Dodge Journey. Fiat instead closed the month with 387 units sold. The Fiat Pulse led sales, followed by Argo, Mobi, and Fastback, which obtained fairly balanced results. Alfa Romeo finally recorded 11 units sold during the month.