Stellantis reports 16.9% sales drop in Europe for October 2024, despite growing market

In October 2024, Stellantis recorded 150,346 vehicle registrations in Europe, showing a decline of 16.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The group’s market share fell to 14.4 percent, down from 17.4 percent recorded the previous year. According to data published by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, since the beginning of the year, the automotive group led by CEO Carlos Tavares has sold a total of 1,700,846 vehicles, marking a 7.1 percent decrease compared to 1,830,469 in the same period of 2023.

The annual market share has also decreased, falling from 17.1 percent to 15.7 percent. These figures reflect the group’s difficulties in maintaining sales at previous levels, highlighting a reduction in its European market presence, in a context characterized by challenges related to technological transition and growing competition in the sector.

Stellantis’ decline is even more concerning considering that in October 2024, the European Union automotive market recorded a 1.1 percent increase in registrations compared to the same month of the previous year, marking a reversal in trend. According to ACEA data, this growth was mainly driven by Spain, with a 7.2 percent increase, and Germany, which recorded a 6 percent increase after three consecutive months of decline.

However, the overall result was partially offset by contractions observed in other important European markets, including France, which saw a decline of 11.1 percent, and Italy, where new registrations decreased by 9.1 percent. Specifically, looking at performance across various brands, Peugeot showed growth (12.5%), while other brands declined with Fiat -46.2%, Opel -2.1%, Citroen -35.4%, Jeep -10.9%, DS -7.1%, Alfa Romeo -19.3%, and Lancia -79.3%.