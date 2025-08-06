Stellantis reinforce its pioneering role in new technologies in Brazil: participates in HackTown

Fiat Pulse equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology was the official car of the event, one of the biggest creativity and innovation festivals in the region. The hybrid-flex model developed and produced in Brazil meets the desires of consumers in our country. Exclusive Fiat spaces reinforce the brand’s legacy of innovation and leading role in the future of national mobility



Fiat in HackTown 2025

BETIM, August 4, 2025 – Stellantis and Fiat participated in HackTown 2025, one of the largest creativity and innovation festivals in South America, which brought together thousands of people in Santa Rita do Sapucaí (MG) between July 30 and August 2. During the event, Stellantis reinforced its regional presence and pioneering spirit in the local development of technologies that meet the desires of consumers in our country.

As the automotive market leader in South America, Stellantis is at the forefront of new technologies, guiding the next steps for the automotive industry in Brazil and the region. For Brazil, the company has adopted the path of evolving towards a multiple propulsion matrix, in which smaller and more efficient flex combustion engines, electric motors and hybrid systems will coexist.

The Fiat Pulse, equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology, was the event’s official car for transporting the public between the different environments of the festival, which transforms the entire city into spaces for discussions about trends, disruptive ideas and new technologies. On each trip, passengers were able to understand how the hybrid-flex models, which combine ethanol and electrification, favor the transition to low-carbon mobility in our country.

The Bio-Hybrid technology, developed in Brazil by Stellantis, will be applied to various products from its different brands and has been designed to meet the wishes and needs of the Brazilian market. They allow different levels of hybridization, including a 100% electric option: Bio-Hybrid, Bio-Hybrid e-DCT, Bio-Hybrid PLUG-IN and BEV (100% Electric), with different degrees of combination of heat and electricity in the vehicle’s propulsion. Each of these technologies has its own application and, together, will cater for all consumer groups.

Fiat as the protagonist of the future of mobility in Brazil

With exclusive spaces at the event, Fiat reinforced its avant-garde position and innovative and pioneering DNA in the national automotive sector. In addition to the Pulse as the official car of the event, which helped connect the public to HackTown in a technological and sustainable way, the brand also got closer to the participants with proprietary attractions.

Fiat invited the public to enjoy the sunset on Friday and Saturday in a personalized area, with a DJ and an instagrammable environment with the brand’s colors and cushions. In the same area, between late morning and early afternoon, Fiat distributed popsicles to make the participants’ experience sweeter and more refreshing. At a stand next to the event’s gastronomic fair, Fiat also brought the public closer to its products and innovations through an interactive game

Stellantis reinforces record investments and national engineering

To lead the technology of the future in the national automotive industry, Stellantis has announced the largest investment in the history of the automotive sector in Brazil and South America: R$32 billion will be invested to launch new products and new powertrains between 2025 and 2030, with the development of new Bio-Hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies throughout the automotive supply chain and new strategic business opportunities.

Stellantis has also inaugurated TechMobility – the Stellantis Center for Product Development & Hybrid-Flex Mobility, the largest in Latin America, located at the Betim Automotive Hub in Minas Gerais. The new center will be responsible for developing high-efficiency combustion engines, as well as low-, medium- and high-voltage electrification technologies.