Stellantis registered 7,293 vehicles in Mexico in May 2025

Stellantis continues to consolidate its presence in Mexico, registering over 7,293 registrations in the month of May. Leading sales once again was the Ram brand, which closed the month with 3,233 units sold, marking the best result in its history in the country and an increase of 79% compared to the same period in 2024.

Stellantis exceeds 7,200 registrations in Mexico: Ram drives sales, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo growing

“Stellantis’ strength lies in its broad product portfolio, which effectively responds to our customers’ needs,” said Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico. “An example is the iconic Jeep Wrangler, which continues to register important results in the local market.”

Among the most requested models are also the Ram 700 and Ram 1200, which have collectively exceeded 2,000 units sold thanks to their robustness and reliability, confirming themselves as a reference in the light commercial vehicle segment.

Excellent performance also for Peugeot, which closed the month with 1,707 registrations, recording an increase of 16% compared to May 2024. It was the best month ever for the French brand in Mexico. Contributing decisively was the Rifter MPV, which reached 648 units, marking the best month in its history. The Partner Rapid also showed strong momentum, with 50% growth compared to the previous year, while the Expert achieved its best May since going on sale.

Jeep maintained a solid presence with 1,221 units sold. The most requested model was the Renegade, followed by Compass, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee. Commander, JT, and Wagoneer also recorded interesting numbers.

Dodge totaled 688 registrations, led by the Attitude model with 455 units, followed by the Journey with 199 and the Durango with 29.

Fiat instead registered 419 registrations. The compact SUV Pulse was the best-selling model, with 179 units, followed by Mobi, Argo, and Fastback.

Alfa Romeo closed May with 25 units sold, marking a 9% increase compared to 2024 and achieving the best result for this month since 2018. The Tonale contributed with 16 units, while the Giulia tripled sales compared to the previous year and the Stelvio doubled them.