Stellantis receives national certification for breastfeeding support rooms in Pernambuco

Plaques of recognition were handed out at the hubs in Goiana and Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE).

The initiative provides welcome and support to employees returning from maternity leave, promoting safe and comfortable breastfeeding. Stellantis has lactation rooms in all its units in South America, open 24 hours a day and available to employees in all shifts.

Stellantis: certification “Support Room for Working Women Lactating (SAMTA)”

Goiana, Aug. 28, 2024 – Stellantis received this Wednesday (27) the “Support Room for Working Women Who Breastfeed (SAMTA)” certification issued by the Ministry of Health to the lactation rooms of the Automotive Hubs of Goiana and Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE). The recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to promoting breastfeeding and welcoming women back to work. Watch the video:

Lactation support rooms are suitable environments for the extraction, storage, and preservation of breast milk, providing safety, comfort, and peace of mind so that mothers can continue to breastfeed exclusively or continuously after maternity leave. The seal plaques were presented by the Pernambuco State Department of Health (SES-PE) during ceremonies held at both units, which were attended by employees using the space.

“Returning to work after maternity leave is a difficult time, and Stellantis is committed to making this period more welcoming and safe for mothers. We have invested in appropriate spaces, benefits and guidelines that reinforce our commitment to the health and well-being of our employees and their children,” says Massimo Cavallo, senior vice president of Human Resources for Stellantis in South America.

The lactation room at the Goiana plant has been an important support for employees trying to balance motherhood and work life. One example is Juliana Agosto Dourado, a production assistant in the painting area, who found the space to provide the support she needed to continue breastfeeding her daughter, Alice Sofia, who is now seven months old.

“Upon returning from maternity leave, I felt insecure. It is a sensitive time and I was afraid I would not be able to continue breastfeeding. The support room was a relief because it gave me security, comfort and support. Knowing that I had a suitable space to extract milk gave me peace of mind and I could guarantee my daughter’s milk even while I was at work,” Juliana says.

Encouraging breastfeeding.

Stellantis operates lactation rooms in all its South American units as part of its occupational health and wellness initiatives. These spaces are open 24 hours a day and are available to employees in all shifts. In addition to providing these facilities, the company also offers support to mothers before they return to work.

In addition, Stellantis also offers specific benefits, such as infant allowance (in Minas Gerais) and milk allowance (in Pernambuco and Paraíba), for children who, for medical reasons, cannot be breastfed. Units in Porto Real (RJ), São Paulo, Teksid and Itaúna (MG) also offer this family support policy.