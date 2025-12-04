Stellantis recalls over 72,000 Ram vehicles in the U.S. for instrument panel display issues

In the United States, Stellantis is back in the spotlight due to a new recall involving more than 72,000 Ram pickup trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed on Monday that a total of 72,509 vehicles are affected. A software fault can cause the instrument cluster display to shut down without warning. Authorities have not yet released the full list of the specific versions involved.

Stellantis recalls over 72,000 Ram pickups in the US for instrument cluster software issue

The issue does not affect the mechanical operation of the vehicle, but it can hide critical driving information such as speed, remaining range and emergency warnings. This situation, although limited to certain conditions, can increase risks, especially on highways and in heavy traffic.

Stellantis will fix the problem through a software update provided free of charge. The company will contact owners directly and ask them to schedule an appointment at an authorized dealer for the update. In the meantime, the U.S. road safety authority urges drivers to take any warning signs seriously and maintain a higher level of attention while driving.

2026 Ram 1500 REV

This recall once again highlights how modern vehicles rely heavily on electronic systems and how even a simple software bug can affect safety. Stellantis confirmed its commitment to act quickly to protect customers and maintain high reliability standards. For now, the recall only affects the North American market.