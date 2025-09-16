Stellantis recalls over 50,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in the US

Stellantis has announced a recall of 53,849 vehicles in the United States due to a potential defect in the fuel pumps, according to a statement released Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The affected models include certain Alfa Romeo Giulia units produced between 2017 and 2018, as well as Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles built between 2018 and 2019.

Stellantis issues recall of 53,849 vehicles in the U.S. over potential fuel pump defect

According to NHTSA, the pumps installed in these vehicles may contain components that are highly sensitive to elevated temperatures, creating a risk of reduced fuel delivery. This defect could result in sudden loss of power while driving, thereby increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Stellantis has confirmed that all affected vehicles will be serviced free of charge at official Alfa Romeo dealerships, with the defective pumps replaced. The company has urged owners to contact authorized dealers for more information and to schedule their repair appointments. NHTSA clarified that the permanent fix is still under development, but customer notification letters will be mailed no later than October 29.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the automaker has had to manage safety campaigns in the U.S. Earlier in September, NHTSA ordered Stellantis to recall more than 100,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee models due to a software error in the hybrid control processor that could lead to sudden power loss. Additionally, just a few days ago, an investigation was opened into 287,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans (model years 2017–2018) over potential issues with the electric power steering system.

The new recall involving more than 50,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio vehicles thus adds to a string of safety-related reports that have placed Stellantis under close scrutiny by the U.S. regulator in recent months.