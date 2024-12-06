Stellantis recalls over 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a brake system defect

Stellantis has announced the recall of over 300,000 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks due to a component issue that could compromise the proper functioning of braking systems and other safety systems.

Stellantis recalls 300,000 Ram vehicles in North America

The automotive group has identified a malfunction in a hydraulic control unit that could cause problems with safety systems such as ABS, electronic stability control, and traction control. Stellantis clarified that the vehicles’ main braking systems are not compromised by the defect and remain fully operational. Additionally, no reports of accidents or injuries associated with this issue have been received.

The recall specifically involves Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 models produced in 2017 and 2018, totaling 317,630 vehicles distributed across various countries, including Canada and Mexico. Stellantis urges all owners of the affected models to visit authorized service centers for inspection and possible free replacement of the defective component.

The automaker has assured that they will directly contact the owners of affected vehicles to provide detailed information about the timing and procedures for service. The automotive group, formed by the merger of FCA and PSA, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring customer safety and vehicle reliability.

This preventive measure aims to maintain the high quality standards of Ram Heavy Duty vehicles and ensure maximum safety for all road users. Stellantis emphasized that all necessary interventions, including the replacement of the defective component, will be carried out completely free of charge at authorized service network locations.