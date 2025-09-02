Stellantis recalls over 219,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Stellantis has announced a safety recall affecting approximately 219,577 vehicles in the United States due to a potential rearview camera malfunction. The recall involves Ram ProMaster models built between 2019 and 2021, as well as 2019–2020 Dodge Journey vehicles.

The problem stems from possible cracks in the microprocessor that controls the backup camera system. In the event of a failure, the display may show a black, blue, inverted, or even blank image, preventing the driver from properly seeing the area behind the vehicle. This defect violates federal safety standard FMVSS No. 111 on rear visibility and could increase the risk of backover accidents.

Specifically, 141,906 units of the Ram ProMaster and 77,671 units of the Dodge Journey are affected. The investigation began on February 28, 2024, when the NHTSA opened case PE24-006 following reports of image loss in Dodge Journey models. After months of analysis conducted by FCA US’s TSRC department, Stellantis confirmed on August 19, 2025, that the system did not meet safety requirements.

Stellantis dealers will replace the defective rearview camera free of charge. Interim notification letters will be mailed to owners starting September 30, 2025, followed by a second notice once the final remedy is available.

For more information, customers may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403, referencing recall code 59C. They can also check with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s hotline for further updates.