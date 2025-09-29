Stellantis recalls over 123,000 vehicles in the US due to risk of parts detaching

A new recall has hit Stellantis in the United States, with more than 123,000 vehicles affected. The measure was issued due to the risk of trim parts detaching, a defect that poses a serious danger not only to passengers but also to other road users.

Over 123,000 Stellantis vehicles recalled in the U.S. over component detachment risk

According to Reuters, the NHTSA announced that the recall involves several models from the group, including the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer produced between 2022 and 2024. The U.S. road safety authority specified that a technical solution is currently under development. This is not an isolated case: just a few weeks ago, Stellantis recalled around 164,000 vehicles in the United States for a similar issue, linked to the potential detachment of trim on driver and passenger doors.

No further details have been provided so far regarding this new recall, disclosed by Reuters. Official communications are expected in the coming hours to clarify when owners will receive notifications and whether the measure will extend to other markets. However, given the models involved, it is likely that the campaign will remain limited to North America, the only market where the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are sold.