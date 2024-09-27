Stellantis recalls Jeep Wrangler in US: wiring issue raises safety concerns

Stellantis has announced a recall for 46 units of Jeep Wrangler produced between 2018 and 2024. The issue concerns the wiring of the rear camera and the center high-mounted stop lamp (CHMSL), which could cause a short circuit. This defect could deactivate the rear camera image and the center stop light, resulting in non-compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) No. 111, “Rear Visibility,” and No. 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Jeep Wrangler: 46 units recalled in the United States due to a wiring issue

A non-functioning rear camera reduces driver visibility, increasing the risk of an accident. Similarly, a center stop light that doesn’t illuminate fails to adequately signal to other drivers that the vehicle is slowing down, further increasing the risk of collision with other vehicles.

To address this safety issue, dealers will replace the center stop light and rear camera wiring and/or the spare tire support/wiring assembly on the recalled Jeep Wranglers, if necessary, free of charge. Owners can contact Stellantis customer service at 1-800-853-1403 for more information. The recall number for this issue is 77B.

The recall of these Jeep Wrangler units was issued following the discovery that some vehicles were assembled with center high-mounted stop lamp (CHMSL) and rear camera wiring that may have been pinched between the spare tire carrier and the swing gate.

This situation can cause potential short circuits. Vehicle operators might notice that the rear camera image does not appear when reversing. The suspect production period began on January 20, 2018, with the first affected vehicle and ended on June 21, 2023, with the last suspect vehicle. Production records were used to establish this timeframe. The recall does not include Jeep Wrangler vehicles produced before or after this period.