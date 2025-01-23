Stellantis recalls 63,082 Jeep Cherokee units in the US

Jeep has initiated a recall campaign affecting 63,082 units of the fifth-generation Cherokee, a model no longer in production that exited the U.S. market after 2023. The affected vehicles, manufactured between 2017 and 2019, have a production history split between two facilities: initially assembled at the Toledo Complex in Ohio, they were later produced at the Belvidere plant in Illinois, which has been inactive since 2023.

Stellantis recalls 63,000 Jeep Cherokees in the United States

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has identified potential problems with the transmission systems of the recalled vehicles, which could suffer damage resulting in loss of traction and parking function. Although FCA US LLC has not received reports of accidents, the issue appears significant: between May 2017 and April 2024, there were 1,064 warranty claims, 55 service interventions, 43 field reports, and 14 direct customer complaints.

The recall exclusively affects models equipped with all-wheel drive, available in three different configurations: Active Drive I, Active Drive II, and Active Drive Lock. These systems, a distinctive feature of Jeep, are equipped with an innovative function that allows the rear axle to disconnect to optimize fuel consumption when all-wheel drive is not necessary.

Currently, FCA US LLC has not yet identified a definitive solution to the problem. However, the company has already informed its dealer network about the recall and plans to send notification letters to owners between February 13 and 14, 2025.

Looking to the future, Jeep announced in June 2024 a range renewal plan for North America, which includes the launch of three new models by 2027: new generations of Compass and Renegade, plus a new “New Mainstream UV,” a D-segment crossover. The latter could mark the return of the Cherokee name, positioning itself between the Compass and Grand Cherokee, thus filling an important gap in the brand’s lineup.