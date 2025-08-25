Stellantis recalls 2026 Ram 2500 and 3500 for brake warning light issue

Stellantis has issued a recall affecting approximately 2,885 units of the 2026 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, including the 3500, 4500, and 5500 Chassis Cab models, due to a problem with the brake warning indicator. The issue concerns the instrument cluster, which may display an ISO symbol instead of the “BRAKE” text required under U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 101, “Controls and Displays.” A non-compliant warning could fail to properly alert the driver of a potential brake system issue, increasing the risk of a crash.

The affected vehicles were built between April and July 2025 and are equipped with a 3.5-inch cluster supplied by Marelli North America Inc., which does not meet the specified requirements. Similar models produced outside of this timeframe or fitted with a different cluster are not included in the recall.

The investigation was launched on August 7, 2025, by FCA US LLC’s Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance (TSRC) team, which worked with engineering and manufacturing departments in the following days to assess the impact of the defect and define the scope of the recall. On August 11, 2025, the Vehicle Regulations Committee confirmed that the issue represents a non-compliance with federal safety standards.

Dealers will replace the instrument cluster free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 25, 2025. For more information, customers can contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403 and reference recall number 79C, or reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.