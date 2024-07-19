Stellantis recalls 19,516 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risk

Stellantis has recalled approximately 19,516 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids in the United States to address a potential fire risk. A company review of warranty data uncovered seven fires in these vehicles. All occurred when the vehicles were turned off, with some during charging. Four customers reported symptoms consistent with smoke inhalation. The company is not aware of any related injuries.

Stellantis recalls 19,516 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids in the United States due to fire risk

Stellantis is continuing its investigations, but in the meantime, it has been determined that the events were linked to a rare anomaly in individual cells of the model’s high-voltage battery pack. The vehicle’s risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted. Consequently, owners are advised to refrain from charging the vehicle. Out of an abundance of caution, Stellantis also advises owners of these vehicles to park away from structures or other vehicles until the issue is resolved.

The remedy is being validated by Stellantis engineers. This involves a software update designed to detect the anomaly. If detected, dealers will replace the vehicle’s high-voltage battery free of charge. The recall is limited to certain Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models produced from 2017 to 2021. These include vehicles that may have been previously repaired with a similar software update. Later models benefit from an improved manufacturing process and represent the majority of Pacifica Hybrid production.

In compliance with regulations, affected customers will be informed about service availability via first-class mail. Customers wishing to confirm whether their vehicles are subject to the recall can check with dealers or consult online VIN search engines, such as recalls.mopar.com or checktoprotect.org, after July 24.

Stellantis clarifies that the vehicles in question can be driven, however, charging the vehicle should be avoided. Customers with additional concerns can call the company’s customer care line at 1-800-853-1403. The recall affects other vehicles in Canada (approximately 2,912) and some markets outside North America (approximately 1,683).